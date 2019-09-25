Price, Brian Edward, - 52, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Brian is survived by his children, Brianna Price, L'Tonya Bryant, L'Tasha Bryant, Brian A. Moffitt, and Brooke J. Smith; his fiancée, Donna A. Moffitt; his mother, Dollie Price; his father, William King; his sister, Kia Alston; and his five grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

