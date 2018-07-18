Price, Elizabeth R. (NEE Riley), - 89, of Absecon, (Formally of Galloway, NJ and Sun City Center, Fl.) passed away on Tuesday July 10, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Atlantic City, and was raised in Northfield. She then moved her family to Bergen County, NJ where she worked endlessly to support her 6 children. She worked 5 days a week as a Model in NYC in the 60's and 70's, and then went on to become a very successful Realtor, working 7 days a week. She worked her fingers to the bone, until her "Prince Charming" came along at the age of 50. From that point on, she became a housewife, which she loved! For the next 35 years, she and Pop lived a wonderful and love filled life together. She is predeceased by her devoted husband Stan Price, and her brother William Riley. She is survived by her sisters, Joanne Sendler, Susan Shaw, and sister in law Jeanne Riley. She is also survived by her 6 loving children; Carol Lindner, Billy Lindner/Donna, Barbara Rebish/Dan Rebish/Burt Ulmer, Stephen Lindner/Linda, Jim Lindner/Chris, Dan Lindner/Diane, and her 2 stepsons, Richard Price and Jeff Price. Also; her 16 grandchildren, Christine Lindner, Lauren Lindner, Stephen Lindner, Michael Rebish, Robert Rebish, Kelsey Lindner, Eryn Lindner, Megan Ruiz/Jesus, David Lindner, Cody Lindner, Samantha Lindner, Danny Lindner, Michael Price, Anthony Price, Melissa Price and Sara Price. Also her 4 great grandchildren, Makenzie Rebish, Dominic and Donovan Ruiz, and Colton Price. She also leaves behind her cousins, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. A Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday July 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish (Assumption Roman Catholic Church) 146 S.Pitney Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205
