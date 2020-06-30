Price, Gloria, - 93, of Egg Harbor Township, On Friday, June 26, 2020, Gloria S. Price, loving mother of Harold Jr, Dawn, and Diane passed away at age 93. Gloria was born on January 7, 1927, in Atlantic City, NJ. Gloria graduated from Pleasantville High School and soon after married Harold Price. They raised three children in Northfield and later moved EHT. Gloria had a passion for cooking and eating sweets. She was known for always smiling, telling jokes, and giving candy to everyone she met. Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband. She is survived by her three children, Harold Jr (Patricia), Dawn (Sterling) and Diane Beatty, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister, Juliana, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
