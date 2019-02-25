Price, Norma S., - 80, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away February 23, 2019. She was born in Eldora, NJ and retired from Woodbine Developmental Center. She is survived by 6 children: Robert (Sharon) Price Jr., Marcella (Benjamin) Pierce, Christopher (Debbie) Price, Alonzo Price, Terry (Stephen) Cooper, and Tuesday Price; sisters, Delois Turner and Lana Kent, brother Balam Turner; and extended family. Services on Sat., March 2, 2019 at Sword of Fire Christian Church, 402 Adams Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Viewing at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.