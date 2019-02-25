Price, Norma S., - 80, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away February 23, 2019. She was born in Eldora, NJ and retired from Woodbine Developmental Center. She is survived by 6 children: Robert (Sharon) Price Jr., Marcella (Benjamin) Pierce, Christopher (Debbie) Price, Alonzo Price, Terry (Stephen) Cooper, and Tuesday Price; sisters, Delois Turner and Lana Kent, brother Balam Turner; and extended family. Services on Sat., March 2, 2019 at Sword of Fire Christian Church, 402 Adams Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Viewing at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

