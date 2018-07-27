Priggemeier, David Albert, - 65, of Cape May Court House, passed away at home on July 25, 2018 with his family by his side after a 10 year long battle with lymphoma. David was born January 10, 1953 in Darby, Pennsylvania to Charles and Louise Priggemeier. He grew up in Stone Harbor, NJ with his three brothers Charles, James and Kenneth. David started his career as an auto mechanic at McClure's Gulf Station in Stone Harbor. After marrying Mary, his beloved wife of 38 years, they moved to Havertown, PA where he worked as a mechanic for the Neimeyer's Corporation. David and Mary returned to their roots in Cape May County in 1981 and David retired from the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority in 2016 after 32 years of faithful service. David was a life member and past Fire Chief to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of CMCH where he took great joy singing in the choir. David loved camping with family and friends, traveling and reading. He was happiest moments were spending time with Mary and their three children Sarah Haring (Tim), Andrew Priggemeier (Brenda), Rachel Priggemeier, and beloved granddaughter Hannah Haring. A celebration of David's life will take place at The First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flower the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Choir at 1 Church Street, CMCH, NJ 08210 or the Head Strong Foundation at 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19043. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
