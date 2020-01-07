Pritchett, Dennis, Jr., - 45, of Green Creek, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dennis grew up in Pennsville, NJ and was a 1992 graduate of Pennsville Memorial High School. After high school, Dennis attended PennCo Tech and became a certified Marine Mechanic and worked in the Tampa, Fl area. He later moved back to the Jersey shore area to partner with the family business. Dennis enjoyed being out on his boat, spending time with his dog, Mandy, and especially loved being with his niece and nephew. Dennis is survived by his parents Kim & Dennis Pritchett of Dennis Twp., and sister Stephanie (Bob) Neville of Upper Twp. He is also survived by his niece Hailey whom he enjoyed watching play softball, and nephew Robby who he loved watching perform on stage at the local theater. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 Route US Highway 9, Palermo, NJ 08223. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be sent to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Cape May National Wildlife Refuge, 24 Kimble Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ 08223
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.