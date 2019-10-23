Pritchett, Kenny, - 61, of Atlantic City, son of Wilbur, Sr. and brother of Wilbur, Jr., passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services on Thursday, 11AM at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1665 Derousse Ave., Delair, NJ, where friends may call after 9AM. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park Services entrusted to Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden

