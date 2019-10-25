Procknow, William R., - 92, of North Cape May, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late August and Pauline Procknow and went on to serve in the Navy during WWII, was a Coast Guard Veteran, and became a Philadelphia Police Officer for 28 years, then a Security Guard for PNC Bank for 15 years and was a member of the Philadelphia FOP. William is predeceased by his wife Renee and left to carry on his memory are his children William (Sue) Procknow, Paul (Judy) Procknow, Robert (Kathleen) Procknow, Mark (Kelly) Procknow and Timothy Procknow and eight Grandchildren. A service for William will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 am at the Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburgh Ave., Cape May, NJ with visiting from 9am to 10:30am. Interment will follow at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
