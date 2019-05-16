Pugliese, Leonard B., - 83, of Absecon, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Atlanticare Medical Center surrounded by his family. Leonard enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 until 1956. He worked in construction management. He was 1st Elder/Elder @ Parkway South Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He was married to Virginia (nee Lanza) for sixty years. He had four children Leonard Jr. (Joan), Kathy (John) Chambers, Joseph (Lisa), Mark (Karen) and predeceased by his parents James and Lena Pugliese and daughter in law Lori. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S. New York Rd., Galloway. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Twp. Online condolences saracenofuneralhome.com

