Pulaski, Anthony G. III, - 64, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He loved fishing and Jimmy Buffett music. Tony is survived by his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Antoinette (Steve) Brown, Kathleen McRoberts, and Shannon (Michael Craver) Pulaski; his siblings, Linda Grande, Michael Pulaski, Casimir Pulaski, Kevin Pulaski, Robert (Trish) Pulaski, and Brian (Lisa) Pulaski; his 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a family vine that is still growing. In remembrance of Tony, family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Community Cancer Center, 210 South Shore Road, Suite 106, Marmora, NJ 08223. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

