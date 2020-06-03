Pullan, Joyce M. (nee Hampton), - 91, of Northfield, NJ, a lifelong resident of Northfield, died on June 1st at her home. Born September 26, 1928 in Atlantic City, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence M. Hampton and Jewel E. Evans. Mrs. Pullan was a graduate of Mill Road School (1942), Pleasantville High School (1946), and Atlantic County Community College (1975). She also attended Maryville College in Tennessee (1946-1948) and completed genealogy courses through Brigham Young University. As a girl, Mrs. Pullan worked alongside her parents in the building and operation of their restaurant, The Log, in West Atlantic City, and during her high school years she was a member of All State Choir. A lifelong love of history led Mrs. Pullan to the study of genealogy and membership in the General Lafayette Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, where she sometimes assisted others in researching their family histories. In 1972, when a call went out for a committee to work on Northfield's observance of the Bicentennial, Joyce began the volunteer work that she continued until her death. In 1975, she served as General Contractor for the Northfield Bandstand project, and she oversaw completion of the job under budget and in time for the first concert held on July 4, 1976. In 1977 many of those involved in the planning for the Bicentennial stayed on to participate in the Northfield Cultural Committee with Joyce Pullan as Projects Director. In 1975, working along with fellow Committee members, she helped to establish the Northfield Bicentennial Museum. The Museum was moved into Birch Grove Park in 1989, and Mrs. Pullan was instrumental in the moving and addition of the historic Casto House to the Museum complex. She was a coordinator of the summer concert series in the Park and the July 4th parade for more than four decades. Joyce was also influential in the creation of the Northfield Historical Society, which supports the Museum with programs open to the public, serving as editor of their newsletter. In 2018, along with Eleanor Webb and Roy Clark, she edited Who is Buried in Northfield, NJ, a small volume that contains compiled information about residents who died in the Pine Rest Sanitarium and County Asylum and the Alms' House and were buried in unmarked graves in a Dolphin Avenue cemetery in Northfield. In August 2015, Mrs. Pullan was honored for more than 40 years of service to the City of Northfield with the renaming of a portion of Birch Grove Park Way as Joyce Pullan Way. Mrs. Pullan held memberships in the Atlantic County and Northfield Historical Societies, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Northfield Cultural Committee. Her passions were travel, architecture and genealogical research and she was able to trace her American roots to 1703 in Runnemede, NJ and 1630 in Virginia. Joyce was married for 50 years to the late James Henry Pullan, Sr. and during his lifetime they traveled extensively making many friends and lasting memories. Mrs. Pullan was preceded in death by her husband and parents, by her son, Thomas, and by her brother, Lawrence Hampton, Jr. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Watkins (Ron), Patricia Regina (John), James, Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret (Shelly Cooper), Joan Brennan (David Goldstein), John, Teresita Molina (Ovidio), Christina Veliz, and Zaida Alvarez; by her daughter-in-law, Melissa Pullan; by 17 grandchildren and many beloved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Vines, and cousins William Wassell, Barbara Pradelle, and Sophie Cordery. A memorial event will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to The Northfield Museum Trust Fund, Finance Office, Northfield City Hall, 1600 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
