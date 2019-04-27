Pullella, Francesco , - 93, of Haddon Township, passed into the Lord's Arms on April 23 at the age of 93 in his home surrounded by his family. Francesco and his wife Giovanna immigrated to the United States in 1956 with three children, in pursuit of the "American Dream". A master tailor by trade, his career changed when they purchased a convenient store in Camden, and together they established Genova Pizza in Audubon, and Genova Pizza on the Boardwalk in Wildwood NJ for 30 years. He was a devoted husband, and father. Throughout his life, he always placed his wife, and family first. He will be sadly missed, but will remain close at heart to his children, Saba, D. Anthony (Isabella), Maria (Joseph), G. Janie, Frank, and Peter (Lena), and grandchildren, Jennifer (Will), Shannon (Jeff), Sabrina, Nina, Christina (Jimmy), Saba Jr. (Sumrah), Tony Jr., Francesco, Savannah (Frank), Mia, Gianna and Stefano, and seven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Monday from 10-11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta, Church of Holy Saviour, 50 Emerald Ave in Haddon Township, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
