Pulliza, Christopher, - 56, of Somers Point, NJ, passed quietly into God's eternal care on April 27, 2019, at Temple Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 15, 1963. He grew up in Somers Point (a South Jersey boy) and also lived in Las Vegas and Philadelphia. Surviving are his mother, Sally Ann Rodgers, step-father, Ray Rodgers (Mary) two sisters, Kandi Ann Hayden (Glenn), and Kathleen Ertel. Also a nephew, Joe Ertel, and niece, Sarah Patro (RJ). Chris was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Fred Ertel. Chris was a gentle man who always minimized life's challenges and kept a positive outlook no matter what the circumstances. He enjoyed being with people and found happiness in helping others and could strike up a conversation with friends and strangers, alike. His great passions were music, the Bible and learning the little things in life. He was thrilled when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. Chris was also a fantastic chef who often cooked for his loved ones and relished dining with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. The family is having a private service and prayers are always welcome. Donations can be made to America's Keswick, Colony of Mercy, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08795.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.