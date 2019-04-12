Purdy, A. Lewis III, - 70, of Avalon, NJ, passed away suddenly on April 6th. Lew owned A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate, Inc. He was well respected in the real estate community on the 7-mile island. He knew every property in Avalon and Stone Harbor along with all of its sales history. He was born in Chester, Pa. and lived in Avalon since 1971. He was predeceased by his parents, Helena (Penny) Purdy and A. Lewis Purdy II. He is the much-loved husband of Sheila, children Christie Burns (Kevin), Shane Purdy (Ani DeBaecke), and step-daughter Allie Jones (Jake). Also survived by his sisters, Lee Keinath, Jody Gilchrist (John), and Deborah Purdy, and four grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at the Reeds in Stone Harbor, New Jersey on Saturday, April 20th from 1 to 4.

Tags

Load entries