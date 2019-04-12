Purdy, A. Lewis III, - 70, of Avalon, NJ, passed away suddenly on April 6th. Lew owned A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate, Inc. He was well respected in the real estate community on the 7-mile island. He knew every property in Avalon and Stone Harbor along with all of its sales history. He was born in Chester, Pa. and lived in Avalon since 1971. He was predeceased by his parents, Helena (Penny) Purdy and A. Lewis Purdy II. He is the much-loved husband of Sheila, children Christie Burns (Kevin), Shane Purdy (Ani DeBaecke), and step-daughter Allie Jones (Jake). Also survived by his sisters, Lee Keinath, Jody Gilchrist (John), and Deborah Purdy, and four grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at the Reeds in Stone Harbor, New Jersey on Saturday, April 20th from 1 to 4.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.