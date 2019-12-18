Purdy, Bruce A., - 64, of Tuckerton, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Seacrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Egg Harbor, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in San Diego, CA resided in California, Connecticut, and St. Croix prior to moving to Tuckerton. Bruce was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Bruce was employed with Local 825 Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator and loved his work. He enjoyed photography, music, gardening, bird watching and riding his motorcycle. He was a generous man who was always willing to help and gave to all around him. According to Bruce, once you became a friend, you became family. He was funny, witty, full of life and loved by all who knew him. But more than that, he was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. His great sense of humor and love for his family will live on forever. Bruce was predeceased by his father, Richard Purdy; stepfather, Hank Anderson and his sister Linda. He is survived by his wife, Aida; daughter Yvette Terry (Ancil), Little Egg Harbor; son Eric Purdy (Angela) West Creek; mother Bunny Anderson, Brewster, MA; brothers Brian Purdy (Teresa) Mason, TN; Brennan Purdy, of Union Springs, NY and Bennett Purdy (Mar) of Millington, TN; grandchildren Ancil III, Nate, Carter, Gavin, and Brielle; along with many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM also on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Theresa's R.C. Church, 450 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. For condolences and information go to www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
