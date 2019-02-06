Purelli, Timothy, - 52, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away unexpectedly while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA on February 28, 1966, Tim graduated Johnstown Vo-Tech High School in 1984. Married to Patricia Purelli (nee Matolyak) on May 6, 1989, Tim was a true family man, fully dedicated to his wife and two daughters. He was the biggest supporter of his two daughters, even proudly taking on the title of "everyone's cheer dad." He loved being able to spend time with his girls, whether it was mini golfing on the Ocean City boardwalk or a quiet dinner at home. Tim enjoyed fishing, growing tall sunflowers, and coin collecting, but that all falls below his deep love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He dutifully worked at TQ (Omni) Baking for 10 years. Tim was respected and loved by all who met him. Tim was predeceased by his father Charles A. Purelli. Tim is survived by his mother Karen Purelli, wife Patti Purelli; daughters Amanda and Allison; soon to be son-in-law Thomas Sost; siblings Charles F. Purelli (Martha), Kim Purelli (Wally Hines), Kathy Webb (Paul) and his many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to his visitation from 5:00-7:30 pm and services at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey, 08225. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Heart Association or the Tim Purelli Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com. With spring's arrival, watch for motorcycles!
