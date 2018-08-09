Purfield, Lawrence C. Jr. , - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, "Larry", formerly of Ventnor, passed away at Atlantic City Medical Center on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. He was born in Atlantic City on April 24, 1942. Before retiring in 2005, Larry worked at a Dispatcher for Ad Services at the Press of Atlantic City for over 40 years. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, and more recently, St. Katharine Drexel, remaining active in the Knights of Columbus. Larry enjoyed watching the Phillies, Eagles, the Eternal World Television Network, bowling, traveling, and dining with his wife. Recently he enjoyed learning the game, Pickle Ball, at the EHT Senior Center. He is survived by his wife, Margaret. His son, Larry and fiancé, Jessica; their children, Matthew and Isaiah. Also, his sister in laws, Gloria and Dot; and longtime friend, Harry Weaver. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Sr., and Kathryn. Memorial contributions can be made to EWTN, at https://donations.ewtn.com or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 11th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave., Linwood. Entombment will take place immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.