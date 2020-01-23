Purnell, Sarah Helen, - 72, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 16, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division surrounded by her family. She was born in White House, NC to Mary Willie (Bethea) and Charles Johnson. As a young child, she and her parents moved to Atlantic City, and educated in the Atlantic City Public Schools. She was preceded in death by: her husband, LaGrant Purnell; children, Anthony and Lisa Purnell; parents, Mary and Charles Johnson. Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Rachelle Purnell, Mary Purnell and Shareefah Simpkins; stepdaughter, Sharnell Morgan; brother, Keith Johnson; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 709 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
