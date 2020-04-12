Pursel, Robert H., - 79, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Born in Pennsylvania he had lived in Penns Grove, NJ where he graduated Penns Grove High School class of 1958. After high school, he went to Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa where he earned his Electrical Engineering degree in 1963. Bob had worked for over 40 years for NAFEC (now the Tech Center) in Pomona, NJ as an Electrical Engineer. His work involved a lot of travel and meeting many top-ranking members of the government. He has been to Europe, Africa, South America and met two US Vice-Presidents. After retirement, Bob loved to travel and to rescue dogs. He is predeceased by his parents: Harry and Marion Pursel and a sister: Nancy Pursel. Bob is survived by his wife to 37 years Terri-Lynn (nee Sampson) Pursel. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. Condolences may be left for Terri at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
