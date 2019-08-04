Purugganan, Adolfo "Sonny" Cruz, Jr., - 73, of Cape May Court House, went to his everlasting home on July 1, 2019. He passed peacefully at home, having lived the last 5 1/2 years with stage 4 prostate cancer. He was a Staff Sargent in the Air Force who served from March 1966 to March 1969 as a Vietnam veteran also a member of the American Legion. Sonny was born 10/07/1945 to Adolfo Cruz Purugganan Sr. and Arlene Sisk in Philadelphia, PA and was raised in Lansdowne, PA. Sonny graduated from Ridley Township High School, Delaware County, PA in 1964 and West Chester University with a B.S.in business in 1973. Sonny was a wonderful husband, loving father, brother, grandfather, friend and disciple of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Sonny will be remembered for his love of singing and playing guitar for Jesus, telling jokes, skiing, cruising and traveling which has taken him and his wife all over the world. Sonny lived in the Allentown area where he was an owner/operator of a wholesale Pepperidge Farm biscuit franchise for 5 years and a Dunkin Donuts franchise for 3 years. Sonny moved to Cape May Co in 1985 and was owner/operator of a wholesale Pepperidge Farm biscuit franchise for 23 years before retiring. Sonny was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House for 20 years where he was part of the choir, bell choir, quartet and praise band and the Lighthouse Church for the past 5 years where he was part of the praise band and played special music. Sonny was very active in missionary work with both churches and also with Gospel Outbound and took the gospel on mission trips to Guatemala ,Africa, Ecuador, Brazil, India, China, Haiti and everywhere he traveled. Sonny was husband to Linda (Stephens), brother to RoseMarie Vollmer, Darlene Purugganan (Michelle), David E. Purugganan (Donna) and Carole Ann Purugganan (deceased); father to Leah Hartman (Derrick), Sarah Purugganan; Step father to Tracy Rose, Alan Baver; Grandfather to Rahiem Davon Slaton, Kyrei Rose, Destiny Rose-Dewitt, Nicholas Hartman (Lindsay), Katrina Hartman; Uncle to David S. Purugganan (KellyAnn), Darrel Vollmer (deceased) and Theresa, Jill Normandin (deceased). Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service on August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Church, 1248 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House, NJ, where calling time will begin at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Sonny's name to your choice of the following: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Lighthouse Church Cape May Court House, Family Promise of Cape May County, or Gospel Outbound. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
