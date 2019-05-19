Putney, Thomas, - 71, of Somers Point, passed away on May 16, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical in Atlantic City, NJ following injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was born in Camden and was an area resident for most of his life. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired plumber and pipefitter of Local Union 322. His passion was his family and friends, he was a hardworking, dedicated, and energetic family man who wore his heart on his sleeve. Always there for his children and grandchildren, making every effort to be there for them whenever needed. He was strong and passionate, like his wife Jacqueline who predeceased him in September 2000, passing those same traits to their children. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas, Jr. (Christina) and Anthony (Carie) of Egg Harbor Township; one daughter, Nicole of Egg Harbor Township; and eight grandchildren, Thomas, III, Vivian, Jackson, Lillian, Lucas, Liberty, Lincoln, and Hunter Brady. A service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 evening at 7:00 PM with a gathering of friends and family from 5PM until 7PM prior at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 new Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
