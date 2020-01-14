Pyle, Shirley M., - 83, of Brigantine, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the loving daughter of the late Stanley and Madeline H. (Unkel) Chmura. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pyle who entered into rest on September 19, 2016. Shirley worked as an executive assistant for DuPont for over 27 years. She was a member of the Brigantine Elks Club and was well known for having the exceptional qualities of kindness, patience, and diplomacy. She was also known for being vibrant and loving especially towards animals. She will be missed and fondly remembered by a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-10:30 am with an Elks Service to follow. Final commendation and farewell will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Shirley please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
