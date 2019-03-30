Quagliato, Francis Xavier, - of Glenside, PA, entered into eternal peace on January 28, 2019. Born September 7, 1959, to Mary Quagliato (nee Ankner) and Frank Quagliato, in Plainfield, NJ. He was the fourth oldest child. His brother Michael predeceased him in 1957. Frank grew up in Scotch Plains, NJ where he graduated high school before moving to Hammonton, NJ in 1977. Frank was a loving, funny, humble person. His laughter could fill a room and make everyone else join in. Always cracking jokes and being the life of the party. His personality was bigger than life itself. His niece and nephews were his world. Surviving are his eldest sister Kathy Ashworth, and husband James Ashworth of Dunellen, NJ. His sister Mary Gregori and husband Nunce Gregori of Winslow, NJ. His sister Meg Camarota and husband Joseph Camarota of Galloway, NJ. His brother James Quagliato and wife, Ann Quagliato of Williamstown, NJ. Also survived are his nephew Robert and his wife Melinda Taylor, and his great-nephews Robert and Charles Taylor of Washington, NJ. His niece Michelle Hernandez, and her husband Mark Hernandez, and great-nephews Caleb and Aidan Hernandez of Hillsborough, NJ. His nephews, Ryan Klaiss, Joseph Camarota IV, Nicholas Camarota of Galloway, NJ. His nephews Michael and Vincent Quagliato of Williamstown, NJ. And, his nephew Peter Gregori of Winslow, NJ. Frank will be greatly missed by everyone he crossed paths with, but especially all of his siblings, brothers and sister in law, niece and nephews. Since funeral services have already occurred, if you would like to make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in his name, it would be greatly appreciated. You can send a donation in his honor by phone 1-800-342-2383 or by mail to: American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
