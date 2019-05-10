Queen, Walter Vance (Big Walt), Sr., - Walter V Queen Sr of Washington NC, formally from Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3550 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.

