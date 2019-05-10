Queen, Walter Vance (Big Walt), Sr., - Walter V Queen Sr of Washington NC, formally from Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3550 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.