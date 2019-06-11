Quiñones Santiago, Julio Cesar, - 71, of Atlantic City, NJ, was born July 12, 1947, in Guanica, Puerto Rico. Julio passed away on June 5, 2019, with his family by his side in Absecon, NJ. He is the son of the late Arquelio and the late Georgina (Santiago) Quiñones. He was employed by Trump Marina Casino Hotel, in Atlantic City, NJ as a prep cook. He is predeceased by parents and son, Julio T. Quiñones. He is survived by his wife: Felicita Torres; daughters, Evelyn Quiñones Detter, Madeline Howell, Maritza Quiñones, and Georgina Cales; stepchildren, Jose, Alex, Juan, Surjeirie, Maria, Glorivee Negron, Elizabeth Matos, Isabel, Edenise, Idelissa, and Luis Cordero; brother, Arquelio Quinones, Jr.; sisters, Ramona Ramos, Maria and Libertad Quiñones. Julio will also be forever remembered by his numerous grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends. Visitation will be 5PM-7PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
