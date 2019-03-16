Quigg, Elma "Lorraine" (nee Wilkinson), - 99 years old, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. She can finally be with the love of her life, her husband William, in heaven. He passed away in 2001 after 54 years of marriage. She missed him so very deeply. Known as Lorraine by everyone, she was born in Somerdale, NJ to George and Elma (Leopold) Wilkinson. She married and resided in Pleasantville, raising her family there. Lorraine was predeceased by all of her brothers, George (Mary), Morgan "Larson" (Ruth), and Rowland (Kathryn) Wilkinson; and her sister, Florence Lentz (Arthur). She retired from employment at Pleasantville High School where she worked in the cafeteria food preparation. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Kathryn) of Wake Forrest, NC, Wanda Taggart (William) of Galloway, Wayne (Marion) of Knightsdale, NC, Mark of Sicklerville, and Jacquie Magdin of Montrose, PA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was very active in the Pleasantville PTA, Cub Scout Troop 49, and the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. Her summers were spent caring for her children, supporting them in their activities, and being at their cottage at Dimock Camp Meeting in Pennsylvania. The family will have private services where she will be laid to rest at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested and may be sent to the cancer support group, Gilda's Club, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
