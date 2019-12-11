Quigley, Philip, - 89, of Greenwich, Philip J. G. Quigley, M.D. J.D. died in his bed Nov. 24, 2019. Graduate of Univ. Coll. Dublin '54, Phil was chief Pathologist at Alexian Bros. Hosp., Eliz., N.J. while achieving his J.D. from Seton Hall Univ. '77. He came out of retirement to be Medical Examiner for Cumberland County from 1994-2003. He is missed by his daughter, Kathleen; his son & wife Phil & Elizabeth, and his grandchildren, Ashley & Kevin Garbie, Ryan, and Lexis. More details on freitagfuneralhome.com
