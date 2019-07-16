Quinlan, Gerard J., - 77, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Anastasia (nee Keegan) Quinlan. Gerry grew up in Havertown, PA where he spent most of his life. He was very active in Annunciation BVM Parish in Havertown as a volunteer, he coached both his children in their respective sports and was the Athletic Director for many years. He worked as a manager for Verizon for many years, prior to his retirement. Following his retirement he and Margie moved to Sea Isle City, where they have spent the last 20 years. Gerry was very active in St. Joseph Church as a greeter and member of Friends of St. Joseph. Gerry was a Notre Dame Football Super Fan. He was a family man and was adored by his wife, children and granddaughters, he was also friendly and kind to everyone who met him. Gerry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margie (nee McFadden) Quinlan; his son, Gerard (Linda) Quinlan and daughter, Heather (Michael) Seaman. He is also survived by his 5 granddaughters, Caroline, Emma, Lila, Maeve, Tess; and brother, John (Gale) Quinlan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday, July 18, 2019 11am at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. There will be a calling period prior in church from 9:30-10:45am. In lieu of flowers contributions in Gerry's Memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or The Timothy School, 973 Old Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by Marvil Funeral Home, Darby & Aldan, PA. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday, July 18, 2019 11am at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. There will be a calling period prior in church from 9:30-10:45am.
