Quinn, Aylif Patricia, - 51, of Palermo, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Roslyn, Pa she has been a longtime area resident. Aylif had worked as a Certified Nurses Aide at Egg Harbor Care Center, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She loved spending time with and watching her nieces and nephews play sports. She was an avid Villanova sports fan and all of the Philadelphia sports teams and lived NASCAR. She was predeceased by her Mother: Mary Patricia (nee Devereau) Quinn and brother: Brian Quinn. Surviving are her father: Joseph B. Quinn, Sr., Brothers: Barry (Shelly) Quinn and Timothy (Christine) Quinn. Also surviving are the loves of her life her nieces and nephew: Olivia, Noah, Molly, Cali, Bailee and Piper and sister-in-law: Stephanie Quinn. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. To view her complete obituary and memorial tribute video visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

