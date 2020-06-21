Quinn, Dennis J., Esq., - 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ, Big "D", beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on June 16, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ, Dennis was a proud graduate of Seton Hall Prep, Fordham University, and Seton Hall Law School. A lifelong advocate for social justice, Dennis began his career as an attorney for Legal Aid and then became an Assistant Attorney General for the State of NJ. He later moved to Sea Isle City and established a private law practice, also serving as the Sea Isle City Solicitor for seven years. He resided happily in Sea Isle for many years with his family, and he loved living at the shore and watching the ocean. Big "D" was an avid movie buff who always ensured his grandchildren had plenty of movies to watch (and ice cream to eat) when they came to visit. He is survived by his wife Peggy Quinn; son Dennis Quinn Jr. and wife Stephanie; daughter Maggie Walker and husband Randy; and his five grandchildren Ryan Walker, Evan Quinn, Kyle Walker, Kalee Quinn, and Shawn Quinn. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks will be required. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the health care workers of Oceana Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 502 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Our Big "D" forever, rest in peace. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
