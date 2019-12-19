Quirk, James L. III, - 73, of Avalon, NJ passed away December 17, 2019. He was born in Bayonne, NJ to James and Eleanor Quirk, Jr. and worked as a Marketing Manager for Carpenter Steel in Reading, PA. Upon retirement, Jim moved to Cape May County 22 years ago and began his second career as a zookeeper at the Cape May County Zoo. James is survived by his wife, Christine (formerly Dufner); his children: James Quirk IV and wife Christy, Melissa Quirk, and Erin Quirk and partner Christopher Aker; mother Eleanor Quirk; sister Patricia (Larry) Peticolas; and grandson Ryan Quirk. Services are private, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in James' name to the Cape May County Zoo, PO Box 864, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

