Quiroli, Ruth Alice Westcott, - Born in Atlantic City June 8, 1926, life-long resident of the area, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, on February 2, 2020. She was a permanent fixture on the Union Ave beach with her friends Marie Diskin, and Morty and Betty Klein. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Quiroli, her grandson Stephen Wittenwiler and her parents Ernest and Kathryn Westcott. She is survived by her son Joseph Quiroli and his wife Juanita Johnson, her daughter Lynn Wittenwiler, brother Ernest and his wife Harriett, brother Robert, and her cousin Margie Archer. In keeping with her wishes there were absolutely no services of any kind and no Obituary. This is a Remembrance of her long life.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.