Quiroli, Ruth Alice Westcott, - Born in Atlantic City June 8, 1926, life-long resident of the area, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, on February 2, 2020. She was a permanent fixture on the Union Ave beach with her friends Marie Diskin, and Morty and Betty Klein. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Quiroli, her grandson Stephen Wittenwiler and her parents Ernest and Kathryn Westcott. She is survived by her son Joseph Quiroli and his wife Juanita Johnson, her daughter Lynn Wittenwiler, brother Ernest and his wife Harriett, brother Robert, and her cousin Margie Archer. In keeping with her wishes there were absolutely no services of any kind and no Obituary. This is a Remembrance of her long life.

