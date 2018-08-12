Quish, Edward James, - 86, of Linwood, Born January 29, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Frances (nee Schiavo) and Dennis Quish. Served in the US Navy (1952-1956) on the aircraft carrier, USS Antietam. Earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette Univ. in 1961. Employed for 33 years by the FAA, where a majority of his work focused on testing collision avoidance systems in airplanes, and last employed by the FAA Tech Center in EHT. Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ann (nee Pfister). He was a loving father to his four children: Thomas (Lynda), Cathy, James, and Paul. He had one granddaughter, Jazlyn Beth Ann. Edward was the eldest sibling to his brother, Robert (Elizabeth Ann) and sister, Frances Marie Borkes (Joseph). He had two nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces and four great-nephews. A viewing will be held from 10-11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Tuesday, August 14th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave, Linwood. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
