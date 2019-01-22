Raab, Dr. Richard L., DDS, - 89, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he had been a resident of Ocean City, NJ since 1957. Dr. Raab was a Dentist in Ocean City, NJ for 35 years before his retirement in 1985. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, the Married Couples Club, the Exchange Club of Ocean City, Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ, Frenchman Creek County Club in Jupiter, FL. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy "Gubby" Raab and son in law, Marty Stone. Surviving are his wife, Anna Articolo-Raab (nee Pietropaolo), five children, Dr. Gerald F. Raab (Nancy), Dr. Gary W. Raab (Monica), Diane Stone, Scott H. Raab (Patty), Dr. Mark R. Raab(Dara), grandchildren, Monica, Hillary, Kirsten, Kylie, Henry, Jeffrey, Maddie, Cory, Devon, Douglas, Summer, Toby, Marty, great grandchildren, Liam and Penn, Tyler and Brody, step children, Dr. Glenn Articolo (Amy), Dr. Lawrence Articolo, Nancy DiMeglio (Dave), and his caretaker and beloved friend, Gracie Kuzian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 12 noon from St. Frances Cabrini of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
