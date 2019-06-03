Rabassa, Roney, - 89, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on June 1st at Seacrest Village Nursing Home in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. As a young woman living in Manhattan, Roney worked at the New York Public Library and Doubleday Bookstores. After earning a BA in Education from Fordham University, she taught at West Side Montessori School and later at the Ethical Culture School in New York City. A lover of books and art, she instilled an appreciation for both in her first-grade students. In retirement, she continued to seek opportunities to learn and to teach. She took classes at the Art Students League, volunteered as a reader for the blind and spent many weekends introducing her grandchildren to New York City. She enjoyed hosting out of town guests, as well as, visiting her large extended family in Toronto and Israel. She is predeceased by her parents, Isaac and Ida Edelstein and niece, Annette Edelstein. She is survived by daughter, Kate Rabassa Wallen (Benjamin George), two grandchildren, Jennifer and Sarah, one great-grandson, her brother, Albert (Ruth) Edelstein, two nieces, one nephew, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Graveside services will be held at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp, Today, Monday June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Hebrew Free Burial Association, www.hebrewfreeburial.org, Best Friends Animal Society, www.bestfriends.org, or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
