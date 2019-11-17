Rabey, Charles D. Jr., - 84, of Northfield, & Florida passed away suddenly in Florida on October 29th. Born in Bargaintown, NJ, he enlisted in the USAF and after discharge worked at NAFEC as an aircraft electronics mechanic. After working as an electrician among other professions, he retired after more than three decades as a Letter Carrier with the US Postal Service. He served as Chaplain for Keystone F&AM Lodge #153 in Linwood. He was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte Cranmer, Eleanor Schiavonni, Virginia McKenney and son Stephen W. Rabey. He is survived by his wife, Theresa, son Charles J. (Colleen), grandsons Charles Jr. and Nicholas and nieces and nephews. Private Services were held with the family.

