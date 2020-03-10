Rackley, Christopher "Man" Oscar, - 56, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Chris is survived by his children; Chamara Farmer (Faith), Stephen West, and Maxwell (Zach) Shurig; and siblings, William (Pop) Rackley, Mark Rackley, Kim Rackley-Corbi, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Roy and Gloria Rackley, as well as siblings Gary Harmon, Diane Hayes, Wesley Rackley, and Wendy Rackley. Chris graduated from Ocean City High School in 1982. A celebrated basketball local legend, Chris holds the 5th highest score record of the school's history to this day. He was employed in the culinary industry most of his life, yet, his avid love of basketball was unparalleled. Chris' love for life permeated in everything, including a smile that could brighten the darkest of days. Chris shined as a radiant light, and was loved and adored by all who knew him. Impassioned by the simple pleasures of life, Chris led life with a pragmatic approach, uncanny wit, sense of humor, and down to earth demeanor. Known as his family's Protector, Chris had a no non-sense grit that affirmed his personal and family values. Chris' greatest joys were spending time with family, traveling throughout the country, and making new friends along the way. Chris lived life with authenticity being unapologetically himself, a realist, with a deep intellect, and wit, he was a very smooth wordsmith and a man that loved his family deeply. All that Chris embodied and imparted in this life will be forever cherished and sorely missed by family, friends, and all who he met on his path. Sunrise 6/23/1963 Sunset 3/4/2020. Services for Chris Rackley will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Rackley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking for flooring?
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.