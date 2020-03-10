Rackley, Christopher "Man" Oscar, - 56, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Chris is survived by his children; Chamara Farmer (Faith), Stephen West, and Maxwell (Zach) Shurig; and siblings, William (Pop) Rackley, Mark Rackley, Kim Rackley-Corbi, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Roy and Gloria Rackley, as well as siblings Gary Harmon, Diane Hayes, Wesley Rackley, and Wendy Rackley. Chris graduated from Ocean City High School in 1982. A celebrated basketball local legend, Chris holds the 5th highest score record of the school's history to this day. He was employed in the culinary industry most of his life, yet, his avid love of basketball was unparalleled. Chris' love for life permeated in everything, including a smile that could brighten the darkest of days. Chris shined as a radiant light, and was loved and adored by all who knew him. Impassioned by the simple pleasures of life, Chris led life with a pragmatic approach, uncanny wit, sense of humor, and down to earth demeanor. Known as his family's Protector, Chris had a no non-sense grit that affirmed his personal and family values. Chris' greatest joys were spending time with family, traveling throughout the country, and making new friends along the way. Chris lived life with authenticity being unapologetically himself, a realist, with a deep intellect, and wit, he was a very smooth wordsmith and a man that loved his family deeply. All that Chris embodied and imparted in this life will be forever cherished and sorely missed by family, friends, and all who he met on his path. Sunrise 6/23/1963 Sunset 3/4/2020. Services for Chris Rackley will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

