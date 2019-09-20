Raco, Salvatore Dante, - 80, of Atlantic City, Born October 1st 1938, passed away on December 3rd 2018 at Delray Beach FL. Salvatore attended St. Michael's parochial school and Atlantic City High School. He enlisted in the Army Reserve and did basic training at Fort Dix NJ. Former owner of Raco's Italian Bakery in Atlantic City. Salvatore is predeceased by his daughter Janine Raco, his brother Joseph Raco and sister Carmela Costello. Salvatore leaves behind his wife Annamarie, loving Daughter Michelle and Niece Margaret Hipple, Nephews Stephen, Robert, Patrick and Michael and many cousins and Friends. Friends will be received at Holy Cross Cemetery Mayslanding NJ in the main mausoleum on Saturday September 21st at 1pm. Mass will be held on September 22nd at St. James Catholic Church in Ventnor NJ at 9:30am in Salvatore's name. Contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
