Raden, Jeffrey David, - 69, of Ocean City, New Jersey, formerly of Rockville, MD, passed away on July 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Rhonda Raden, Ocean City, NJ and children Jill Goetz (Adam) of Pittsburgh, PA, Stephanie Ames (Michael) of Boyds, MD, Debra Richards (Michael) of Gaithersburg, MD, Brendan Raden of Washington, DC, Tessa Raden Gregory (Jonathan) of New York, NY, Colin Raden of Philadelphia, PA, and 11 grandchildren; along with siblings Bethann Raden Casar (Joel), Linda Raden and Allan Raden. Jeffrey Raden was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Milton and Katharine (Medof) Raden on May 24, 1949. After graduating from University of Maryland and American University Washington College of Law, Jeff opened his law firm in the DC Metropolitan area where he practiced for 41 years before retiring in 2016 to Ocean City, New Jersey. In addition to his law practice, Jeff served as a private arbitrator and mediator in countless legal matters, as well as, faculty for various Bar Associations' continuing legal education programs and seminars. Jeff's greatest love was his family, in which he took immense pride. He was an incredible husband, father and friend and had an impact on those who were fortunate enough to know him. Jeff will be most remembered for the love and kindness he brought to each relationship in his life, the worthy values he lived by and his noble character. Memorial Services will be held July 20, 2018 at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ at 11:00 a.m. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Jeff please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jeffrey D. Raden to City of Hope, P.O. Box 51721, Los Angeles, CA. 90051-6021 or at www.cityofhope.org/giving, designated for "CNS Brain Cancer Research."
