Radiola Mathis Harris, Maria, - It is with great sorrow, the family of Maria Christina Radiola Mathis Harris, 60, announce her sudden passing on December 1st. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jerome, children, Sean (Sharee), Elainna, Ryan (Tiffany) and Brianna. She cherished her beloved grandchildren, Leilani, Miles, Nicholas, Nigel, Mason, Quincy and Cecelia. They will miss her dearly. Maria will also be lovingly remembered by her brothers, John (Johanna) Radiola, Charles (Katie) Radiola, Stephen (Kim) Carey, Jimmy Turner and sisters, Bernadette Moore and Liz (Jack) Moritz and Patty (Kevin) Smith. She is predeceased by her mother and father, John and Ann Radiola, sister, Anne (Cookie) and granddaughter, Gianna. Maria was a longtime employee of Atlantic City Housing Authority and loved her Housing Authority family. She always had a sympathetic ear and enjoyed a good laugh. A Mass celebrating Maria's life will be on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 @ 10:00 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School, 15 N. California Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 in honor of Maria. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.