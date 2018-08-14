Radzieta, Anna F. (nee Kubiak), - 80, of Cape May Court House, died peacefully on Saturday, August 11, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 16, 1938 in Camden, NJ to the late Anthony E. and Frances D. Chojnacki Kubiak. She lived here for fifty years, moving from Woodbine, NJ, where she owned and operated Ann's Beauty Shop from 1961 to 1969. Beginning in 1970, she helped operate the Radzieta Funeral Home with her husband and was the hairdresser until 1997 when she had to stop due to a lung condition. Ann was a 1956 graduate of Middle Township High School and the Maison De Paris Beauty School in Camden, NJ. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. On May 4, 1968, Ann married her best friend John L. Radzieta and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She loved playing pinochle and Solitaire and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially doing puzzles, and playing Scrabble and Bingo. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons: Tony J. and wife Beth, John J. and wife Dawn, and Martin A. and wife Lora; her loving grandchildren who called her "Bop", short for Babcia: Owen, Aiden, and Chase Radzieta; Julia, Jacob, and Matthew Radzieta; and Adam and Ginger Radzieta. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Kubiak and wife Jane; her sisters in law: Matilda A. Colt of Buena, NJ, Patricia Puzzuto and husband William "Bud" of Curwensville, PA, Lucy M. Lee and husband David "Pete" of Curwensville, PA, and Christine "Chris" J. Radzieta of Grampian, PA; her aunt, Gertrude "Trudy" Chojnacki of Pennsauken, NJ; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ernest Colt and sister-in-law, Pat Mack Kubiak. Viewings will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. The Funeral Liturgy will be said on Monday, August 20, 2018, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Woodbine. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or through In Memory Of for the benefit of the American Lung Association at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org/anna-f-radzieta or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
