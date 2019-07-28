Rago, Michael James, - 74, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of Wildwood, NJ moving to Ocean City, NJ 20 years ago. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1967. Mr. Rago worked as a Revenue Officer for the I.R.S. for 46 years retiring in 2013. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Surviving are his wife, Diana Rago (nee Graziosi), children Michael James Rago, Danielle Rago, Michael (Hope) Schiavo, Lori (Matthew) Giosa, and James Schiavo, and five grandchildren, Jonah Schiavo, Micah Schiavo, Caleb Schiavo, Matthew Giosa and Ryan Giosa. A Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries