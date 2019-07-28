Rago, Michael James, - 74, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of Wildwood, NJ moving to Ocean City, NJ 20 years ago. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1967. Mr. Rago worked as a Revenue Officer for the I.R.S. for 46 years retiring in 2013. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Surviving are his wife, Diana Rago (nee Graziosi), children Michael James Rago, Danielle Rago, Michael (Hope) Schiavo, Lori (Matthew) Giosa, and James Schiavo, and five grandchildren, Jonah Schiavo, Micah Schiavo, Caleb Schiavo, Matthew Giosa and Ryan Giosa. A Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.