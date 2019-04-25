Rahme, Conrad Edwin, - 91, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 22, 2019 at the Shores of Wesley Manor, Ocean City, NJ. Born in Audubon, NJ to the late William Henry and Elizabeth Barr (nee Hagner) Rahme. He attended Audubon High School before he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1945 until his Honorable Discharge in 1946. Conrad earned his BS degree from Glassboro State College in 1950 where he played on the first Varsity football team and also the varsity basketball team for the college. Later he received his Masters in Education Administration from Rutgers University. He was a former member Rotary Club of Mt. Ephraim and a retired member of the Rotary Club of Somers Point. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and had perfect attendance in Rotary for 50 years. He was a member of the Morvay Miley American Legion Post 524 in Ocean City. He was proud to be inducted into the Ring of Honor of Audubon High School as a Distinguished Alumni. Conrad was the Administrative Principal and Superintendent for the Mt. Ephraim School District. Connie loved being around his family and friends sharing his many stories. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers: Charles and Lawrence and sister: Cecelia Smith. Surviving are his wife of 67 years Lois (nee Kullmann) Rahme, his children: Glenn (Laurie) Rahme, Donna (Michael) Ratliff, John "Jack" Conrad Rahme. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Alissa, Derek, Brandon, Michael, Matthew, Paisley, two great grandchildren: Ava and Simone. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Grace Lutheran Church, Shore Road at Dawes Avenue, Somers Point, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to either the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 Parkinson.org or the Rotary Scholarship Funds, c/o Somers Point Rotary Club, 646 Bay Avenue, Somers Point, NJ 08244 my.rotary.or/en/donate.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
