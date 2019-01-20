RAHN, HELEN E., - 75, of ATLANTIC CITY, passed peacefully on January 17, 2019 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia after a lengthy illness. Her family was gathered at her side. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Helen moved to New Jersey in 1951 where she attended grade school and attended Vineland High School. She met Edward Rahn and they were married in 1967. They resided in Atlantic City for 45 years. Helen was employed at Caesars Hotel/Casino at their opening and then at Harrah's until her retirement. Helen was a very caring person and loved her family. She also very much adored her pets. Helen is predeceased by he parents Joseph and Helen (nee Platt) Volovar. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Rahn, Sr.; two sons Edward Jr. and Joseph; 3 grandchildren; two sisters Ethel Farnell of Minotola, NJ and Ruth Duffek of Vineland, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Helen E. Rahn 11:00am Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10:00am at the Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans 601 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC,
