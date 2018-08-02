Raiford, Gwendolyn B, - 76, of Colonia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 30, 2018. She leaves behind to cherish her fond memories, her lovingly and devoted husband, Robert (Bob) Raiford, children: Lachon N.Langham (Bryant) and John Raiford (Vivian); Two sisters, Regina Carr (Renee), Denise Coleman and was preceded in death by another sister, Beverly Smalls. Grandchildren: Sylis Raiford, Bryant Langham Jr., Rodney Satterfield, and several nieces & nephews. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 10am til 11am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held in Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.