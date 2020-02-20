Rainone, Antonio (Tony), - 71, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home. He previously resided in Brigantine, and Mays Landing, NJ for the past 17 years. He worked at Special Pizza City restaurant in Brigantine for many years. He owned and operated his own restaurants in Albany and Lake George, NY. He was a co-owner of Special Pizza City in EHT, NJ from '97-'11. He enjoyed playing bingo and watching his soccer team Juventus. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Cindy (Westcoatt) Rainone and his three German Shepherds, Leah, Pookie, and Koda Bear. A memorial service will be held at Friendship Bible Church, 4004 Ocean Heights Ave., EHT, NJ 08234 on Saturday, February 22. Friends may call at 2:00 and service will begin at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter of Pleasantville, 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Rainone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries