Ramirez , Angelina O. (nee Lucca), - 71, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden on Monday April 29, 2019. She was born in Hammonton and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965. Angelina went on to work as a Craps Floor Person for the Sands Hotel and Casino for over 20 years and later worked for Univers Health Benefits Company for five years. She was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish and served as a lector and member of the Altar Rosary Society. She is predeceased by her parents, Salvatore "Tony" and Emma Lucca. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Henry "Hank" Ramirez, her son Robert Dickerson and his wife Paula of Mays Landing, NJ, daughter Tracy Dickerson and her wife Gail Breslin of Galloway and loving grandmother of Devon, Zachary and Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 7:00 9:00pm and Tuesday 9:30 10:30am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
