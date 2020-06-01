RAMIREZ MOLANO, REVEREND DAVID, - 69, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed on to his eternal life, Wednesday ~ May 27th, 2020. David was born on February 18th, 1951 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Maria Morales and Jose Antonio Ramirez, Sr. David was a professional musician, who played any instrument. He also worked for Maaco for many years. David enjoyed fishing with his Sons and mocking his Daughters. He was a fun and loving man. He loved traveling, cake fighting, and his pets. In fact, his pets were his world. Above all else, he was a family man, an excellent Father, a devoted Husband, and a man of God that loved helping people. He will truly be missed by those who cared for him and loved him. David is predeceased by two of his Children: Daisy and Marcos. He leaves behind to proudly cherish his memories: his beloved Wife of 47 years of marriage, Carmen; his twelve loving Children: David, Jr., Emma, Teddy, David, Jr. II, Jaqueline, Daniel (Brenda), Nabu, Christian (Jackie), Sarai (Itito), Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Maria; his 47 beautiful GrandChildren; his two amazing Great-GrandChildren; his seven caring Brothers; his six caring Sisters; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other loving relatives and many wonderful and loyal friends. David will be dearly missed. Reverend David Ramirez Molano will be laid to rest on Tuesday ~ June 2nd, 2020 @ 1:00pm @ Lincoln Memorial Park located in Mays Landing, NJ. For further information or to send condolences, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
