Ramos Vega, Ramona, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to Georgina Santiago and Juan Gonzalez. She was educated in the local schools and in 1963, moved to Atlantic City. Ramona enjoyed cooking, playing dominoes and spending time with her family and friends. She was a faithful parishioner at Holy Spirit for many years along with her husband Deacon Angel Ramos Vega. She was preceded in death by: parents, Georgina Santiago and Juan Gonzalez. Ramona leaves to cherish her fond memories: her beloved husband of 67 years, Deacon Angel Ramos Vega; son, Angel Ramos; daughter, Virgen Ramos; brother, Juan Gonzalez; sisters, Illa Gonzalez, Maria Garcia, Libertad Quinonez and Minixa Gonzalez; grandchildren, Neisha, Kasandra, Angelica, Nevaeh, Jayvian and Jianalys; and a host of other family members and friends. Family and friends will be received 9AM to 10:45AM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
