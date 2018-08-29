Ramsey, Elizabeth L. (nee Hand) "Betty", - 81, of Mays Landing, passed away August 24, 2018. Born in Atlantic City, She lived in Egg Harbor Twp. for 25 years and Neosho, Mo for a short time, before moving to Mays Landing 18 years ago. She worked as a payroll supervisor for Atlantic Community College for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Ocean View. In her free time, she enjoyed needle work, such as knitting and crocheting, which were her favorites. She was also a big Eagles and Phillies fan. She was thrilled to see the Eagles finally win the Super Bowl this year. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth L. Ramsey and her parents, Charles W. and Frances C Hand. She is survived by her children, Pamela J. Ramsey, Suzanne P. Ramsey and Thomas E. Ramsey (Cynthia); her grandchildren, Zachary A. Ramsey and Chelsea E. Ramsey; and her sisters and brothers, Charmayne Phillips, Charles J. Hand, David F. Hand (Diane), Douglas J. Hand (Mary), Peggy E. Hand and Carolyn M. Ruby (James). She was also predeceased by her beloved cat, CallieJo. Visitation will be 10AM to 12PM Saturday September 1, 2018 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12PM. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Missouri Baptist Children's Home, 11300 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, MO 63044. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com. The family encourages everyone to wear their Eagles or Phillies jersey for the funeral. That's the way Betty would have liked it!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.